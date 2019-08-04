|
|
Norm R Tucker
Phoenix - Norm R Tucker, 85, passed away July 30, 2019. Norm was born on February 14, 1934 in Lee, Mass. He graduated from Pittsfield High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Norm relocated with his family to the Valley of the Sun in 1986 after falling in love with the beauty of the Southwest. He loved exploring Arizona, spending time with family including his faithful dog Rusty and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Norm is survived by his wife of 52 years, Arlene Tucker (Bowling), daughter Sheri (Tony) Molina, son Phil (Stacie) Tucker and grandchildren Ashley, AJ, Mackenzie & Logan. He is also survived by sisters Bea Tucker, Carol (Jim) Passmore and brother Dan (Fern) Tucker along with a large extended family. Norm was preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Rose Tucker and his brother Cal Tucker.
Services will be held at Advantage Golden Door Chapel 11211 Michigan Ave Youngtown, AZ 85363 on Tuesday August 6 at 10 am with internment immediately following at Sunland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norm's name to Hospice of the Valley;
www.hov.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019