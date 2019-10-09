|
Norma Anne (Brunnworth Kreutzberg) Garavaglia was born on March 24, 1929, the oldest child of Henry and Frieda Brunnworth, in Edwardsville, Illinois. Norma married Fritz Kreutzberg, a young farmer, and began her business career in banking, which would be her life-long career. Norma and Fritz raised two boys and transitioned from farm life to town life in the 1960's. When Fritz needed a drier climate for his emphysema, Norma moved with him and their sons to Arizona. She boldly sent out her résumé and secured a job in banking, sight unseen, that awaited her when they got here. Norma was the main breadwinner for the family while Fritz gradually succumbed to his emphysema and died in 1962. Several years later, Norma met and married Gary Garavaglia, the love of her life, and had over 40 outstanding years with him before his death in 2007. They enjoyed weekends in their cabin in Flagstaff, and traveled extensively world-wide after their respective retirements. Norma learned to manage her own investments after her retirement from banking as an Assistant Vice President, and called investment management her "lucrative hobby." She enjoyed good health until her heart attack in June of 2019, which accelerated her congestive heart failure. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Evelyn Brunnworth Glenn. Norma is survived by her younger brother Rolland (Sally) Brunnworth; her sons Stephen (Theresa LaFave) Kreutzberg and David (Robin) Kreutzberg; her grandchildren Brad (Diana) Kreutzberg, Thomas Blake Kreutzberg, Benjamin (Allison) Kreutzberg, and Rebecca (John) Michaels; and three great-grandchildren, Beckett and Sibyl Kreutzberg and Tobias Michaels. A memorial service, a celebration of Norma's life, will be held at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 13131 West Spanish Garden Drive, Sun City West, where Norma has been a member for decades, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Instead of flowers, Norma's family respectfully asks that you consider a donation to one of Norma's preferred charities: the Joint Seminary Fund of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod (P.O. Box 66861, St. Louis, MO 63166-6861 or 1-888-930-4438 or www.lcms.org/givenow); or St. Mary's Food Bank, P.O. Box 29449, Phoenix, AZ 85038-9449 or 602-242-3663 or www.StMarysFoodBank.org). Please join Norma's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019