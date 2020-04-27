Services
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 964-4537
Service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
service will also be streamed via Facebook Live during this timeAdvantage Funeral Services/Melchers
43 S. Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
The service will also be streamed via Facebook Live Advantage Funeral Services/Melchers
43 S. Stapley Dr.
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM
streamed through YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K48IKYnHckg
View Map
Resources
Norma Arcelia Encinas


1932 - 2020
Norma Arcelia Encinas Obituary
Norma Arcelia Encinas

Norma Arcelia Encinas was called home to our loving God in heaven on April 22, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. She was born October 11, 1932 to Trinidad and Zerafico Robles in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Norma came to the United States in 1957 with her husband and three children looking for a better life and endless opportunities for her family.

"Nana" absolutely loved being surrounded by family, young and old - laughing and reminiscing. The little ones always held a special place in her heart. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping, cooking, watching her novelas, music, and tending to her garden. Her devotion to God, the Catholic Church and her "Virgencita" brought her peace and happiness during times of struggle as well as joy.

Norma's priority and dedication was her family. She will be missed by her daughters Isabel (David), Norma (Jimmy), Marta (Jon), Molly (Tony), Monica, and Marcia and sons Luis and Mario (Brenda), her seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Trinidad, and by her siblings.

Due to COVID-19, private services will take place on Thursday, April 30, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Advantage Funeral Services/Melchers, 43 S. Stapley Dr. in Mesa. The service will also be streamed via Facebook Live during this time. A private mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and streamed through YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K48IKYnHckg on Friday, May 1, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the City of Mesa Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
