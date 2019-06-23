|
|
Norma Darling Walsh, 96, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, under hospice care in Peoria, AZ. She was surrounded by family at the moment of her death, dying peacefully in her sleep. She is predeceased in life by her parents, Ruby and Holly Betts, her brother Max Brewster Betts, nephew Marty Betts and her husband Edward Walsh. She is survived by her six children, Jerry (Erin), Diane Dodt (Don), Debbie Eubanks (Larry), Tim (Lora), Dede Donofrio (Joe) and Mike (Christy), twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
Norma was a native Arizonan who graduated from Glendale High School in 1940 and from the University of Arizona in 1944. She and Edward were married at Brophy Chapel in Phoenix on December 28, 1948. They went on from there to raise their family, residing in West Phoenix until relocating to Tolleson in 1965.
During her years in Tolleson, Norma was active with family and taught grade school in the Littleton Elementary District. She made many new friends and carried her other friendships throughout her life. Following her husband's death in 1995, she relocated to Westbrook Village in Peoria where she spent nearly twenty years enjoying life, as she took many vacations with family and friends, seeing Europe and Hawaii, traveling through Canada, cruising to Alaska, the Caribbean and exploring New England. Norma was a member of PEO, a philanthropic organization, and loved reading, studying her family geneaology and was also a self-taught computer whiz. Following and rooting for the Arizona Diamondbacks with sister-in-law, Lucile Betts, was one of her favorite pastimes. Those years were good to her and very special.
Norma leaves behind a very loving family who will miss her dearly, and she will always be remembered as a wonderful mother and wife. Memorial arrangements have been made at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 9925 West Thomas Road, at 11:00 A.M on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Reception to follow at St Peter's Celebration Hall, 400 S Old Litchfield Rd, Litchfield Park, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thema Health Services, 1725 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019