|
|
Norma Hawkins
Gilbert - Norma Hawkins was born in Geraldine, Montana in 1924. She passed away on April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, 3 sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Kent) Norcross, and two sons, Ed (Betty) Hawkins & Gary Hawkins, a sister, Clara DenHerder , 7 grandchildren, & 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Norma moved to Phoenix in 1945. She worked many years for the IRS and the Defense Department . She loved helping others and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and a friend to many. Services will be April 8, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ; visitation at 1:00pm service at 2:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019