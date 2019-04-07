Norma Jane Clarke



Phoenix - Norma Jane Clarke (Silvernail) was born February 12, 1930, and died March 29, 2019, at age 89. Norma was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Oral and Lora Reedy. Like so many of the Greatest Generation, Norma survived the Depression by her great determination and work ethic. After spending many years working as an executive secretary, she found her passion and award winning success selling real estate for over 30 years. Norma's greatest joy was her family. Known as Nana to family and friends, she loved sharing her life and enthusiasm with everyone around her. She is survived by her sister Frances, her 3 sons Stephen (and his wife Tina), Eric (and his wife Celeste) and Craig, and her 5 grandchildren: Zach, Zane, Quin, Ava and Henry. She is preceded in death by her sister Shirley and her husbands Mason, Richard and Randy. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Hospice of the Valley or . Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary