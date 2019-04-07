Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jane Clarke


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jane Clarke Obituary
Norma Jane Clarke

Phoenix - Norma Jane Clarke (Silvernail) was born February 12, 1930, and died March 29, 2019, at age 89. Norma was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Oral and Lora Reedy. Like so many of the Greatest Generation, Norma survived the Depression by her great determination and work ethic. After spending many years working as an executive secretary, she found her passion and award winning success selling real estate for over 30 years. Norma's greatest joy was her family. Known as Nana to family and friends, she loved sharing her life and enthusiasm with everyone around her. She is survived by her sister Frances, her 3 sons Stephen (and his wife Tina), Eric (and his wife Celeste) and Craig, and her 5 grandchildren: Zach, Zane, Quin, Ava and Henry. She is preceded in death by her sister Shirley and her husbands Mason, Richard and Randy. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Hospice of the Valley or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now