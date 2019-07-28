Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Desert Christian Fellowship
12831 N. 14th Drive
Phoenix, AZ
Norma Jean Betti


1945 - 2019
Norma Jean Betti Obituary
Norma Jean Betti

Phoenix - Norma Jean Betti, age 74, of Phoenix, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1945 to the late Howard Allen and Gladys Irene (Zobel) Bush in Salinas, California. Norma was a graduate of Menlo-Atherton High. She worked as a Telephone Technician for AT&T until her retirement in 2012. Norma was a member of Desert Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed hiking, camping, traveling, and going on excursions. Norma loved making friends with many people. She is survived by her two loving sons, David Roy Bush, and Julio (Karen) Betti, Jr.; two siblings, Arthur Bush, and Sally Becker; five grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Bush, Jr. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Desert Christian Fellowship, 12831 N. 14th Drive, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
