Norma Jeanne Meredith



Peoria - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norma Jeanne Meredith on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Norma was born September 4,1931 in Duluth, MN, moving to Milwaukee, WI as a young adult.



Norma taught piano to many over the last 50 years enjoying every one of her students.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years Wayne Meredith. She is also survived by her children Nancy Steed Texas, John (Gail) Wegner, WI, Paula Owens, AZ, Diane Wegner, WI, David Wegner, CA, step children Wayne Meredith of MI, Lana (Randy) Ness, WI, sister Barbara Hein, niece Carole Hein, nephews Lawrence Hein and James Hein and multiple grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home on Friday July 31st at 11:30.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store