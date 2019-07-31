|
Norma Jessie Tarajkowski (Taylor), a loving wife, a mother of 2 daughters, 1 son, 3 stepsons, and 12 grandchildren passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hospice of The Valley, in Phoenix, AZ.
Norma was born July 8, 1953, to Albert and Thelma (Horner) Taylor of Washington, PA. She grew up on a dairy farm in Washington County, PA and graduated from Trinity High School in 1971. Norma started her family with 2 daughters and 1 son which she raised with Frank Brewer. Her spirit found her soul mate later in life in Arizona where she married Carl Tarajkowski in 2004. Together they raised their extended family with open hearts and were able to welcome 12 grandchildren over the years.
Norma was a loving, caring, and compassionate woman that loved family, memories, and travel. She loved to explore the countryside and scrapbook about memories and adventures with family and loved ones. This led to her long-standing interests in genealogy and ancestry. She remained a hometown girl and loved her Steelers football though living in Arizona turned her into a bit of a Cardinals fan too.
Norma was a child of God and her faith in the Lord sustained her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Thelma, and her sisters Gladys Marie and Thelma June.
Norma is survived by her husband Carl Tarajkowski, her brother Bill, her sisters Betty, Carol, her daughters Bridget, Elizabeth, her sons, Will, Jacob, Luke, and Aaron and 12 Grandchildren.
She will forever be missed and loved by all!
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019