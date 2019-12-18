|
|
Norma Parker
Norma L. Mattingly Parker
1937-2019
Norma Louis Parker (Mattingly), 82, of Scottsdale AZ, beloved wife, mom, step-mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and best friend, slipped away from us on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the comforting arms of her loving family. She was born on June 30, 1937 in Eudora, Arkansas as the eighth child in a family of nine siblings. She spent her formative years in Arkansas, then moved with her parents and siblings to the Monterey Peninsula of California in 1945. In 1965 she moved with her own young family to Arizona. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Jennings Bryant Mattingly and Carrie Mae Mattingly (Mitchell); her brothers, Simon Mattingly (Mallie), Phillip Mattingly (Mickey), Charles Mattingly (Gaye); and sisters Virginia Fletcher (Deral), Ruth Alva, and Charlotte Radicchi (Louis). Norma is survived by her husband of 35 years, John William Parker; her children, Terry Rohrs (Stephen), Michael Bei, Lynn Swanson (Dwight); her step-children, Steven Parker (Kim), Pamela Whiteman (Blake), Jeffrey Parker (Lorri), Donald Parker (Daneda); sister Lillian Criswell (Harvey); youngest brother James Mattingly (Joline); thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Norma graduated from Salinas High School class of 1955 in California, and to this day was beloved by all her classmates and teachers. She was named Miss Artichoke of Castroville, CA in 1955. Norma worked for Westcor Partners for 27 years, where she received many awards and accolades, and was the first female mall manager, managing 22 shopping centers. June 29, 1987 was proclaimed to be Norma Parker Day in Scottsdale, AZ by Mayor Herb Drinkwater. She, along with her husband John were involved with Scottsdale Charros and Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club for many years. Norma was most happy when she was on the beach. As a teenager she learned to love the ocean and sought the sound of the waves all her life—which explains her love of Rod McKuen's poetry. Her favorite pastime was traveling to the coast with her girlfriends to spend time enjoying the sun and sand. Norma was a great cook, and enjoyed sharing her Southern hospitality. She was the perfect combination of a Southern Belle and professional businesswoman, yet unpretentious and charming to the end. Many of Norma's recipes are still shared amongst her friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., immediately followed by a reception Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Because Norma and her husband were deeply involved with the Boys and Girls Club, instead of flowers, the family humbly asks that you donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019