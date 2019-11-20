|
|
Norma "Aileen" (Myers) Rieger
Phoenix - Norma "Aileen" (Myers) Rieger was born on November 11, 1936 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Aileen passed away at her Phoenix home early Sunday morning November 17, 2019 due to complications from battling cancer.
Aileen was raised in Ore Grande, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. A graduate of Ysleta High School in El Paso, she enjoyed singing in the choir, while spending as much time as she could at her grandparents' ranch in Ore Grande, to help raise, ride and care for the several horses she owned. Her love of horses was apparent throughout her entire life. If a Rodeo or a horse race was on, she was sure to be watching....and never missed a movie if it was a horse story.
Some of her most cherished memories included riding with her grandfather as an escort for the Mounted Cavalry across her grandparents' ranch in the late 1940s, as was customary in the day; and her retelling of a stranger's compliment saying, "Nice Job, Mom!" while walking with her three daughters at Christown Mall.
After high school, Aileen met her husband at a dance while he was stationed at Fort Bliss. They eventually married and had three children, before moving to Phoenix in the early 1960s, and then welcomed a fourth child after they moved. She was actively involved with the school and sports activities of her children, and later worked in the retail, mortgage and banking industries until her retirement in the early 2000s. Aileen was an avid Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns fan and was very knowledgeable about the players, the plays and enjoyed discussing the stats.
Her favorite cuisine was Mexican food as well as anything with lemon. She loved to tell her kids that the reason they always got November 11th off as a holiday in school was not because it was Veteran's Day, but because it was her birthday.
Aileen loved all animals but held a special place in her heart for cats. She was active in the animal welfare community and was very involved in helping to have stray cats spayed and neutered.
She enjoyed country dancing at her grandparents' bar and dance hall and had various hobbies which included sewing, crocheting and watching Doris Day movies. Her favorite movie of all time was "An Affair to Remember" with Deborah Kerr. She also spent time listening to her favorite artists, especially Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Journey with Steve Perry and yes…Led Zeppelin. Her favorite song of all was Last Date by Floyd Cramer.
Aileen was dearly loved. She is predeceased by her parents Floyd and Neva Myers, and her daughter Barbara. She is survived by her son Joseph Jr; her daughters Carol and Kathleen; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
In remembrance and celebration of Aileen's life, a donation to the American Lung in her memory would be greatly appreciated at https://action.lung.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019