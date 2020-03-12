|
Norma (Del Canto) Sofre
Norma (Del Canto) Sofre was born on June 8, 1932 in Cordoba, Argentina. After a prolonged illness of lymphoma cancer and Alzheimer's disease she passed away at her residence on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the third child of Pilar Del Canto and Berena Mejia. Norma has three surviving sisters: Ysolina (Ricardo) Almafuerte, of Buenos Aires, Argentina; Gloria (Jorge) De Castilla, of Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Teresa (Joc) Hollaar, of Curacao, Lesser Antilles . The Sofre family immigrated to the United States in 1964 and became permanent United States citizens, settling in Rosemead, California and later relocating to Phoenix, Arizona. Norma is survived by her loving husband, Blas Sofre, who together with Norma celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on February 12, two weeks before her passing. Norma and Blas and have three surviving children: Norma Susanna Vrooman, of Oceanside, California; Luis Sofre, of Chandler, Arizona; and Robert Sofre, of Fontana, California. Norma and Blas jointly share 8 grandchildren: Joshua (Angela) Vrooman , Danica (Nelson) Vrooman-Vasquez, Katherine (Charles) Sofre-Stewart, Sarah (John) Sofre-Shields, Jacob Sofre, Nicolas Sofre, Mia Sofre, and Gianna Sofre. Norma and Blas are also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren: Zachary Vrooman, Gregory Vrooman, Damien Vrooman, Sadie Vrooman, Joshua Faz, Keira Sofre, and Logan Stewart.
Memorial services will be celebrated at Bueler Mortuary (480-963-6351) in Chandler, Arizona on March 23, 2020. Visitations will begin at 9 am, followed by a rosary recitation at 9:45, and the memorial service at 10:00. Light refreshments will be served afterwards. A private family internment ceremony will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020