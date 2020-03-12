Services
Bueler Mortuary
14 W Hulet Dr
Chandler, AZ 85225
(480) 963-6351
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Bueler Mortuary
14 W Hulet Dr
Chandler, AZ 85225
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
9:45 AM
Bueler Mortuary
14 W Hulet Dr
Chandler, AZ 85225
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Bueler Mortuary
14 W Hulet Dr
Chandler, AZ 85225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sofre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma (Del Canto) Sofre


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma (Del Canto) Sofre Obituary
Norma (Del Canto) Sofre

Norma (Del Canto) Sofre was born on June 8, 1932 in Cordoba, Argentina. After a prolonged illness of lymphoma cancer and Alzheimer's disease she passed away at her residence on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the third child of Pilar Del Canto and Berena Mejia. Norma has three surviving sisters: Ysolina (Ricardo) Almafuerte, of Buenos Aires, Argentina; Gloria (Jorge) De Castilla, of Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Teresa (Joc) Hollaar, of Curacao, Lesser Antilles . The Sofre family immigrated to the United States in 1964 and became permanent United States citizens, settling in Rosemead, California and later relocating to Phoenix, Arizona. Norma is survived by her loving husband, Blas Sofre, who together with Norma celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on February 12, two weeks before her passing. Norma and Blas and have three surviving children: Norma Susanna Vrooman, of Oceanside, California; Luis Sofre, of Chandler, Arizona; and Robert Sofre, of Fontana, California. Norma and Blas jointly share 8 grandchildren: Joshua (Angela) Vrooman , Danica (Nelson) Vrooman-Vasquez, Katherine (Charles) Sofre-Stewart, Sarah (John) Sofre-Shields, Jacob Sofre, Nicolas Sofre, Mia Sofre, and Gianna Sofre. Norma and Blas are also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren: Zachary Vrooman, Gregory Vrooman, Damien Vrooman, Sadie Vrooman, Joshua Faz, Keira Sofre, and Logan Stewart.

Memorial services will be celebrated at Bueler Mortuary (480-963-6351) in Chandler, Arizona on March 23, 2020. Visitations will begin at 9 am, followed by a rosary recitation at 9:45, and the memorial service at 10:00. Light refreshments will be served afterwards. A private family internment ceremony will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -