Norma Yee
Norma, 78, peacefully went to the Lord November 2, after struggling with heart failure and hospitalization. She was born two months premature to father Ruan Danian and mother Zhao Guixiu in Burma near the Yunnan border at a British missionary camp during World War II and was lucky to survive. Her father went to China in 1937 to fight the Japanese and joined Chennault's Flying Tigers as an engineer. After the war ended, he joined Civil Air Transport with Chennault and withdrew to Taiwan when the Communists overtook the Mainland. Norma grew up in Tainan, Taiwan, and met her husband, Dennis Yee, who was stationed at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, Taichung, during the Vietnam War. After marriage, she accompanied Dennis to Hawaii, the Air Force Academy, back to Taiwan at the end of the Vietnam War, to the Philippines, Japan, West Germany, Texas, and Phoenix. She is survived by her brother William, son Cliff, daughter Natasha, son-in-law Michael Durbano, and grandson Domini. Norma became a Christian when she accompanied her mother-in-law Ong Shee Yee to a James Robison Crusade at the Phoenix Coliseum and was counseled by a retired American missionary who could speak Taiwanese. She was well known in the local Phoenix Chinese community, active with Cantonese speakers, Mandarin speakers from both Taiwan and China, and American-born Chinese, providing Chinese desserts for many local Chinese community events. She taught Chinese at Morrison Academy in Taichung, Greater Phoenix Chinese Christian Church (GPCCC), and Berlitz Phoenix Language Center. She was instrumental in helping her husband Dennis start a Mainland Chinese student church fellowship near the Arizona State University campus, where they bought a house and boarded and fed students from Mainland China. Memorial service requiring face mask and distancing will be held at GPCCC, 890 W. Ray Rd, Chandler AZ 85225 on Saturday, November 7, at 2:30pm. Donations and flowers can be sent to GPCCC in her memory. Those not attending can participate on Youtube at https://youtu.be/nE98TISmOsY