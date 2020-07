Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Norman's life story with friends and family

Share Norman's life story with friends and family

Norman Alfred Rubey



Phoenix - Norman Rubey was born June 24, 1932 and passed away on June 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Rubey and his Daughters, Stacy Smith (Jim) and Tina Rubey.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store