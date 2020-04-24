|
|
Norman Jean Gagne
Glendale - SMSGT Norman Jean Gagne, USAF (Retired) of Glendale, Arizona passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Norman was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 2, 1943. He was 76. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by family who shared memories and offered comfort and reassurance to him. Ever the meticulous and intentional writer, a 20 year-old Norman was the only remaining Airman in the classroom when the Staff Sergeant walked in expecting to draft a group of soldiers to send to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Surprised to find only Norm, he blurted out, "wanna go to Japan?" While, indeed, the rest is history, his survivors would be remiss to not mention that that history includes meeting his only love, Keiko Neho of Okinawa who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his daughter Judith Barber and her husband Jeff Barber, their children Austin, Branden and Shelby; daughter Kei Gagne-Felice and her husband John Felice, their children Maddie and Rocco; daughter Michelle Cole and her children, Chris and wife Alexis, Sophia and Phoebe. Norman is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Gwen, his sister Jackie Martzinek, his sister-in-law Yoshiko Henderson and her husband Caroll Henderson, other extended family members, several dear friends and a handful of Poker buddies. He enjoyed playing cards, reading countless books, watching even more movies, traveling to visit family and friends across the country, and collecting NY Yankees and Star Trek memorabilia. Now together again, Norman and Keiko will be remembered for their sacrifices which gave their family countless opportunities that they themselves did not have. We are eternally grateful and most of all proud to be part of the Gagne Gang. We love you Pops and will miss you tremendously. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, details regarding when his memorial will be scheduled at Best Funeral Services in Peoria, Arizona and his internment at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020