Norman Lee Colbert



Scottsdale - Age 79, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born August 12, 1940 in Rensselaer, IN, son of George and Virginia Ruth (Ropp) Colbert.



He was a veteran of 38 years in the US Army, the Indiana and Arizona National Guard, and the Arizona Army Reserves before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.



He was active in East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), in Mesa, AZ where he was an instructor in welding before he ran for the EVIT School Board, where he served both as a member and President of the Board for 20 years.



He was a long term supporter of the Masonic fraternity, and a member of Scottsdale Lodge 43 F&AM, York Rite, Knights Templar and El Zaribah Shrine. He was a member of Stars of Paradise 56 Order of the Eastern Star, where he was currently serving as Worthy Patron.



He is survived by his wife, Iris, her children (whom he claimed as his own) Richard (Jackie) Powell of Spokane, WA, and Kathy (Kevin) Kelley; Brian Gilroy and Patricia Whalen in the Phoenix Area, his brother William Colbert of Carpinteria, CA, close cousins Donna Brandsey; Richard (Jan) Kingman, Peggy (Vern) McCain, and numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.



His wit and sense of humor kept us all positive and laughing and we will all miss his spirit and dedication to every endeavor. He has been interred at the VA Cemetery and a memorial service will be held in October









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store