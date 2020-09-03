1/1
Norman Lee Colbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Lee Colbert

Scottsdale - Age 79, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born August 12, 1940 in Rensselaer, IN, son of George and Virginia Ruth (Ropp) Colbert.

He was a veteran of 38 years in the US Army, the Indiana and Arizona National Guard, and the Arizona Army Reserves before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.

He was active in East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), in Mesa, AZ where he was an instructor in welding before he ran for the EVIT School Board, where he served both as a member and President of the Board for 20 years.

He was a long term supporter of the Masonic fraternity, and a member of Scottsdale Lodge 43 F&AM, York Rite, Knights Templar and El Zaribah Shrine. He was a member of Stars of Paradise 56 Order of the Eastern Star, where he was currently serving as Worthy Patron.

He is survived by his wife, Iris, her children (whom he claimed as his own) Richard (Jackie) Powell of Spokane, WA, and Kathy (Kevin) Kelley; Brian Gilroy and Patricia Whalen in the Phoenix Area, his brother William Colbert of Carpinteria, CA, close cousins Donna Brandsey; Richard (Jan) Kingman, Peggy (Vern) McCain, and numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His wit and sense of humor kept us all positive and laughing and we will all miss his spirit and dedication to every endeavor. He has been interred at the VA Cemetery and a memorial service will be held in October




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved