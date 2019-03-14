|
|
Norman Lee Morgan
Mesa - Norman Lee Morgan of Mesa Arizona died peacefully at home with family on March 8, 2019.
He was born August 29, 1925 in Simms, Bowie, Texas the oldest of 4 children to Denson Nathaniel Morgan and Lenora Edith Dubberly.
He graduated high school as valedictorian of his class at Winthrop High School and immediately entered the United States Army as an infantry paratrooper. He served in the Pacific Theater (Philippines) from 1943-1946 and was very proud of being part of the "Greatest Generation." He often told his children stories of his experiences during the war culminating in a book he wrote for his posterity entitled "World War II Experiences of Norman L Morgan." He Graduated from Oklahoma A & M in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1949.
Norman married Bettie Bob "Bobi" Fuller Morgan daughter of Robert Louis Fuller and Mary Elizabeth Smith and widow of his late brother Denny N. Morgan on August 5, 1961 in Dallas, Texas. Together they raised 9 children; three from her previous marriage and 6 of their own.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, his parents, brothers, Everett Eugene and Denny N. Morgan, and daughter Mary Kathryn Morgan.
He is survived by his sister Vivian Sue Ann McGaughey of Brookings, South Dakota, and children Kendall Dwayne (Shirley) Morgan of Hannibal MO, Kim Renee Thomas (Bart) of San Antonio TX, Denny Keith (Wanda) Morgan of Beaumont TX, Melody Kay Baumann of Layton UT, Kyle Nathanial (Charlotte) Morgan of Mesa AZ, Karen Leigh Huntsman (Steve) of South Jordan Utah, Kelley Ann Morgan of Salt Lake City UT, Kevin Jay Morgan of Tempe AZ, and Joseph Kirk (Sonja) Morgan of Zanesville OH.
He has 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 525 E 2nd Ave, Mesa AZ 85204. Norman will be laid to rest with full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019