Norman Lee Silva
Phoenix - Norman Lee Silva was born In Blyn, Washington September 20, 1924 to George and Christine Silva He died May 21, 2019 In Phoenix, Arizona.
He graduated from Sequlm, WA high school as valedictorian of the Class of 1942 and was a World War II US Navy veteran. In 1950 he married Dorothy Jean Clayton. The family moved to Bisbee, Az In 1964 where they raised their 6 children. The family moved to Phoenix In 1978, where Norm was employed as an accountant In the construction Industry. He was a long time member of Celebration Church (formally Calvary Temple).
He was preceded In death by his parents, George and Christine, sister Betty Silva Steeby and granddaughter Madison Silva
He is survived by wife, Dorothy, children Gregory (Dawn). Ronald (Vicki), Randall, Christine (Jerry), George (Marian), Robert (Dorene), nephew James Steeby (Hilary), 19 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great nephew.
The burial will be at The National Cemetery Phoenix, Arizona with a Memorial Service held on September 21st, 2019 11:00 AM at Celebration Church, 6630 N Central Ave, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 20, 2019