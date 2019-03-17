Resources
Norman Michael Floyd

New River - Norman Michael Floyd, 59, of New River, AZ, passed away March 6th. Born in Carlsbad, NM, he moved with his family to Arizona in 1966.

He had a "handy man" business, "The Tool Box", and ran many home remodeling projects, but also loved creating works of art from unlikely material. Norman touched many lives with his zest for living, his kind heart and his willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Edith Pitts, his brothers, John (LeeAnne), Bradley (Becky), his sister, Becky Fewell, sister-in-law, Mary Torrez, former wife, Sandra, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
