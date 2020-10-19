Norman Nicholas Mack
Norman Nicholas Mack passed away on October 14, 2020 at his residence in Phoenix. He was 58 years old.
Norm moved with his family, from Chicago Heights, IL, in 1972 to Phoenix.
Norm loved pets, music, sports, friends and family and he could always be counted on to help people in need. Norm was a career health care professional and worked at several Valley hospitals over the years, providing outstanding care and support for all of his patients.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, mother, Mary his sister, Rebecca, and his Stepfather, Warren Sanford. He is survived by his brothers, Tony, Jim and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his many cherished nieces, nephews and friends whom he considered family.
A memorial service will be held at the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM for anyone that wishes to attend.
The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arizona Animal Welfare League at the following: https://aawl.org/content/tribute-and-memorial-gifts
. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
