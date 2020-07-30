1/1
Norman Thomas "Tom" Pilgreen Sr.
Norman Thomas (Tom) Pilgreen Sr.

Phoenix - Norman Thomas (Tom) Pilgreen Sr. of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN in 1939 and raised in Anniston, AL. Tom attended and graduated from Baylor School (1957) and Auburn University (1961). His career carried him to many different places with a focus on Industrial Management and Consulting, forming his own company in 1988. He was a transplant to Arizona who quickly came to love the area. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Norman O.and Beverly A. Pilgreen. Tom was known for his fondness of good reading materials sharing them often with his neighbors. He enjoyed a good joke, cats as companions, and serving as a greeter/member of Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church Scottsdale when he was able.

Tom is survived by his children Lisa(Tom) Hunt, Tom (Tammy) Pilgreen, his sister Beverly P. Surmick, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless cousins.

There will be a private Memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
