Phoenix - The Jeknich family are sad to announce the passing of Novica Jeknic (Nick Yeknich). He passed on Monday, July 8, 2019 from complications with a stroke. Born on August 2, 1932 in Grancarevo, Montenegro. Preceded in death by his parents Ilija and Ilinka, sisters Andja, Jelka, brother Novak. He leaves behind his wife Milanka and two adult sons from a previous marriage, Milan and Iliya, sisters Jelica and Stanka, nephew Sasa, many family and friends.

Nick lived in Phoenix, AZ since 1975. A tool die maker by trade, he retired and became a part-time carpenter. He enjoyed reading history and poetry, listening to gusle hymns, and exploring his genealogy. He also loved to entertain, embellish, and tell crass jokes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019
