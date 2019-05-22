Nyle Crumpton Hammell



Phoenix - Nyle Crumpton Hammell was born at home in Verbena, Alabama to James Ernest Hammell and Zola Mae (Lewis) on October 29, 1929. Nyle was raised outside of Birmingham, Alabama when the family relocated so his father could work in the steel mills at the beginning of WWII. Nyle went to Minor High School in Mulga, Alabama. In 1947 he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas and then went to Williams Field Air Force Base in Arizona. Nyle married Donna Jo Bedore and had three children. Peggy Beutler of Mesa, Arizona, Linda Fernandez of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Judi Hammell of Gilbert, Arizona. Donna Jo passed away 1972. Nyle and Karen married in 1990 adding two boys to the family. Chris (Aime) Lewis of Gilbert, Arizona and Erik (Stacy) Lewis of Lakewood Washington. There are 10 Grandchildren Donna Fernandez of Doha, Qatar, Richard Nyle Fernandez of Gilbert, Arizona , Sean Nyle (Jennifer) Beutler of Tempe, Arizona, Tiffany (Alex Licon) Beutler of Gilbert, Arizona, Alex Munro of San Antonio Texas, Devon Dreyer of Mesa , Arizona and Kaylee, Kayden and Destiny Lewis of Gilbert, Arizona, and Zoie Deiss of Spokane Washington and three Great grandchildren, Preston and Kinley Beutler of Tempe, Arizona, and Grey Lewis of Gilbert, Arizona. He is also survived by his three sisters, Estelle Lepper, Clara Burnette and Frances (Martin) Willis all of Alabama. Nyle was an electrician for 66 years. As an apprentice electrician, he helped wire the original St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix. As his final project before he retired, he oversaw all electrical construction at the ASU Fine Arts Center on Mill Avenue in Tempe. When he retired, he started his own business in ornamental iron for custom homes. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30am, with a viewing beginning at 9:30am, at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at 1:00pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the family. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019