O. Earle Florence
O. Earle Florence, long time Valley resident, recently of Bow, NH, died Mar.7 of heart disease. Born Dec.9, 1932 in Prescott, IA, his early years were spent in Denver, CO and then Davenport, IA. He attended Iowa State before serving 2 years in the army and finished his education at the Univ. of Michigan. In his professional career as an architect he designed many homes in the Western states, served on design review boards, did land planning, taught at ASU and was a prolific artist. His self taught drawing style focused on observation of life, not a mere glance at life but deep observance. His artwork was all from memory and imagination. Earle was passionately devoted to learning and teaching. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family deeply.. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna (Peterson), son David(Cyndi), daughter Amy Hooper (Joe), grandsons Lawrence(Leanna), Matthew and Collin and great-grandchildren Payson and Ariah. His ashes will be scattered at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
