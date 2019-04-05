|
|
Dr. Obadiah Harris
Glendale, CA - Dr. Obadiah Harris passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019.He had been residing in an assisted living facility in Glendale, CA since October 2017. He was 89.
He had been preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne. They were married for 32 years. He is survived by his devoted daughter Lana and her husband Timothy Shaughnessy, two grandaughters Carolyn Swenson and Catherine Martyniuk, two great grandchildren Bradley and Aniela Martyniuk, three neices, Myrlita Styles, Kimberly Angell and Patti Webb, four nephews David Franklin, Jackie Ray Kizzia, Richard and Rick Harris. He was loved dearly by his family and many friends.
Dr. Harris graduated with a BA and MA from Arizona State University and graduated with a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He was also a Mott Fellow while at the University of Michigan. His career spanned decades and included serving as a minister, a counselor, teacher, professor at New Mexico State University and Arizona State University, public speaker and author of several books. Beginning in 1991 he served as President of the Philosophical Research Society. During his tenure which lasted until spring of 2017 he developed the University of Philosophical Research (UPR). UPR is an on-line, non-profit, accredited wisdom school which provides graduate degrees in Consciousness Studies and Transformation Psychology. Dr. Harris served as President and taught courses. He also was able to digitize the Manly Hall Library which makes it available to the world. During this process he was able to protect and repair several ancient texts. He retired in 2017 due to declining health. He was granted the title of President Emeritus by the Board of Directors of the Philosophical Research Society and UPR.
His last published book was entitled The Simple Road. His last manuscript the Aim of Life remains to be published.
A memorial service will be held at the Philosophical Research Society in Los Angeles on Sunday May 12, 2019. The event will be open to the public and registration to attend is requested at the website of www.uprs.edu or www.prs.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019