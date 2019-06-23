|
|
Offie Carroll Baugh
Phoenix - Offie Carroll Baugh, CMSgt. Retired, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on June 4, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, three daughters, two sons-in-law and one grandson. The funeral service and burial was held at Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX. The memorial service is Saturday, June 29th at 4:00 pm at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019