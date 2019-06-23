Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunland Mortuary
15826 N. Del Webb Blvd.
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Offie Baugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Offie Carroll Baugh


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Offie Carroll Baugh Obituary
Offie Carroll Baugh

Phoenix - Offie Carroll Baugh, CMSgt. Retired, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on June 4, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, three daughters, two sons-in-law and one grandson. The funeral service and burial was held at Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX. The memorial service is Saturday, June 29th at 4:00 pm at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now