Ofus Lee Bingham
Ofus Lee Bingham, 87, June 2, 1932, Formally of Laveen, AZ passed away at home surrounded by family on, Nov. 6, 2019
Born in Hotsprings, AR. to William and Delilah Bingham.
He was a member of the US Navy and Operating Engineer Union #428, for 28 years, he was known as the best damn Blade Man by the old timers.
He was preceded in death by 16 brothers and sisters. Survived by his wife of 67 years Myrna Longero Bingham, 2 daughters Nancy (Chuck Bryson), Gwendy (Dennis Williams), and Son Mark Bingham (Judy). 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews
At his request no services will be held but a Celebration of Life is planned
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019