|
|
Olga Dossie
Phoenix - Olga Dossie, 84, was born October 19, 1935. Passed away on March 29, 2020. Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona to Marina Vidales and Jesus Lopez. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace Dossie, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, sons; Robert and Arnold Frausto, daughter Monica Dossie and granddaughter Tanya Dossie. Olga is survived by her 5 sons Oscar, Edward, Darick, Farrar and Claude Dossie, daughters Anna "Cindy" Dossie and Marina "Mia" Lopez a niece she raised as her own, 1 sister Lydia Maya, 26 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. She dedicated 35 years as a cafeteria worker for Phoenix Elementary school district 1 at Capital Elementary School. A heart of gold and was brutally honest. Loved to crochet, opened her home to everyone. Fed anyone that was hungry and the best cook ever. Always surrounded by family and friends till the very end. With her beloved daughter Cindy at her side that loved her dearly and took care of her to the very end. Loved and admired by all. The Matriarch of her family a crazy, strong, tuff woman that lived a hard beautiful life. She will be dearly missed without her the world will never be the same. To the ones that held her close to their hearts. We love you Momma. We're gonna miss you dearly until we meet again, Crazy Lady.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 12, 2020