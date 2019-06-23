|
Olga Stewart
Phoenix - Olga Stewart, 99, passed away peacefully on June 14 in the presence of family. She was born in 1920 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, where her childhood and education took place. However, her life's journeys took her all over the world. She married Basil Stewart (US Army) in Guatemala in 1945, and they soon relocated back to his West Virginia. After a short return to Guatemala in the 50's, the family moved on to California where she proudly became a US Citizen and then on to Arizona, which became the family's final destination in 1961. At one point, she and her 3 siblings had all migrated to Arizona for its lifestyle. Her lifetime career was in retail sales. Arizona experiences included principally Goldwater's, and I. Magnin & Co, where she garnered many awards. Her love of life had her hiking and camping in the mountains; fishing and playing golf all over the US. She is preceded in death by Basil Stewart, Max Leavitt and Russell Koon and leaves a legacy in 3 sons Brent (Tina), Danny, (Pam) & Garet, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her faith in Christ enabled her for almost a century to prevail over life's challenges. To suggest she had perseverance is an understatement. Services will be held on Monday, July 15 in the Chapel at Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E Shea Blvd, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019