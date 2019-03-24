|
Olive Mae Nute
Phoenix - Olive Mae Nute 85, passed away peacefully March 13 following a long battle with cardiovascular disease. Mae was born Sept 21, 1933 in Doutyville, Pennsylvania to Michael and Mildred Metarskie. Upon completing her GED at the age of 16 she entered the work force to help support her family. During her career she served 20 years in the civil service supporting the needs of the United States Air Force.
Mae's main joy in life was definitely her family. She spent the early years of her sons' lives as a stay at home mom and coach, president, concession stand coordinator and chauffeur taking them to their various bowling and baseball events. Her sons, and even her husband, learned early in life to never bet on who would catch the first or the biggest fish, as she always won! She was right at home standing in a lake or on a bank with a fishing pole in her hand. Mae was an avid card game player, with pinochle being her favorite game to play. Upon retirement Mae and her husband, Ralph (Jim) of 60 years, enjoyed fishing and traveling in their motor home. During her latter years she took to playing computer games and shopping.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph (Jim), her sisters: Lois, Jan and Phyllis. She is survived by her Sister, Anna Jean Beckwith, sons: James Richard Nute (Leslie) and Kevin Lee Nute (Emi), Grandchildren: Jamila Marie Clark, Kirsten Amber Nodzon (Jeff), Cijlvere' Schanel Nute (Alex) and Heather Ariana Nute (Shawn), Great Grandchildren Isaiah Nathaniel-Lee Hereford, Jordan Olivia Nodzon, Marshall James Nodzon and Ethan Robert Nodzon and her beloved pets Roise and Missy.
Services: Visitation was held privately with family. There will be a graveside service, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, date and time to be announced. She will be interned with her husband in their niche.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to the Humane Society of the United States: https://www.humanesociety.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019