Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Tapia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia D. Tapia


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia D. Tapia Obituary
Olivia D. Tapia

Mesa - Olivia D. Tapia passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. She was born September 13, 1939 to Raul and Prudencia Diaz in Superior, AZ. She was the oldest sister to Carmen (Raymond) Rios, Irma (Tommy) Sinteral, Tony (Ophelia) Diaz, and Mary Diaz.

Olivia is preceded in death by her husband Manuel Tapia. She is survived by her children Audrey (Robert) Thompson and Tony Tapia (Beth White) and grandsons Seth Thompson, Ian White (Susan), and Dillon White. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in a private ceremony. For more service information please contact Mountain View Funeral Home at 480-832-2850.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -