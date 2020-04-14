|
|
Olivia D. Tapia
Mesa - Olivia D. Tapia passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. She was born September 13, 1939 to Raul and Prudencia Diaz in Superior, AZ. She was the oldest sister to Carmen (Raymond) Rios, Irma (Tommy) Sinteral, Tony (Ophelia) Diaz, and Mary Diaz.
Olivia is preceded in death by her husband Manuel Tapia. She is survived by her children Audrey (Robert) Thompson and Tony Tapia (Beth White) and grandsons Seth Thompson, Ian White (Susan), and Dillon White. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in a private ceremony. For more service information please contact Mountain View Funeral Home at 480-832-2850.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020