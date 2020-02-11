Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Phoenix - Ollie Fay Sepich (Wallace), of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Gallup, New Mexico. Ollie was born in Tioga, Colorado, October 31, 1928 along with her twin brother, Robert Ray. Ollie Fay graduated from Gallup High School in 1948 and married Edward Sepich 60 years ago. Ollie was a lifetime member of the Santa Fe Railroad Ladies Auxiliary. She loved jig saw puzzles and the casino. But most of all, she loved being with her family. Family was the most important to her. Ollie is preceded in death by her: parents, James M. and Emily Wallace; husband, Edward Sepich; brothers, Frederick Wallace, Robert Wallace and James Wallace; sisters, Nellie Yurcic, Mildred Leahy and Emily Piano. Ollie Fay is survived by her: daughters, Marilyn Garcia and Linda Simmons; sons, Edward Sepich and James Sepich; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her dog Angie. We would like to thank everyone who helped as caregivers and visited with mother, especially our sister, Marilyn, who cared for her with so much love and devotion. A funeral service celebrating Ollie's life will be at 12:00 p.m., February 15, 2020 at the Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, with viewing starting at 11:00 a.m. A Committal Service will follow the service at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, 85008. A reception will follow the cemetery service, location will be announced at the service. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
