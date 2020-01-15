|
Omer K. Reed, D.D.S
1932 - 2020
It is with great sadness, (and joy), that my dad Omer has joined the ranks of HEAVEN, greeted by his parents along with his children, Karl, Kelly, Kevin and Kirsten and grandson Kristoffer and many other family and friends. I could no more put into words on this paper all about my dad. If you know him - you know his greatness. He will wait for my mom, Marci, his sister Naomi, his grandchildren, Kori, Kyle, Kasey, Katy , Kirsten and Kaylin, his daughter in law, Ginny and me , Kary. He is restless in peace up there I'm sure, it's a busy place up there now.
Save the date to celebrate his amazing life with us ~ February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church.
Please no flowers or food ~ donate to Hospice of the Valley, http://www.hov.org, or the church, www.lacasadecristo.com. in my dad's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020