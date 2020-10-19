1/1
Opal June LeSueur
Opal June LeSueur

Opal June LeSueur passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1929, in Winchester, Virginia to Frederick and Della Schuller. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in education and was an educator at Alhambra High School, and later the Phoenix Union High School district administration.

June was very active in Alpha Delta Kappa sorority and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and along with her late husband Woodrow, served in the Arizona Phoenix Mission. Her love of travel extended decades to visits throughout the world.

June was predeceased by her husbands, A.F. Jamison, and Woodrow F. LeSueur, brother Lewis Schuller, and stepson Fred LeSueur. She is survived by a sister, Charlotte Ritter, daughter Linda Parillo (Chris), son Daryl Jamison (Denise), stepsons Wayne LeSueur (Susan) and Carl LeSueur ( Wendy), 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 AM at the Bunker Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona. A visitation will be held one-hour prior, from 10-11 AM. Burial will be at noon at the City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center Street, Mesa, Arizona.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
