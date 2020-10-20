Opal June LeSueur



Opal June LeSueur passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1929, in Winchester, Virginia to Frederick and Della Schuller. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in education and was an educator at Alhambra High School, and later the Phoenix Union High School district administration.



June was very active in Alpha Delta Kappa sorority and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and along with her late husband Woodrow, served in the Arizona Phoenix Mission. Her love of travel extended decades to visits throughout the world.



June was predeceased by her husbands, A.F. Jamison, and Woodrow F. LeSueur, brother Lewis Schuller, and stepson Fred LeSueur. She is survived by a sister, Charlotte Ritter, daughter Linda Parillo (Chris), son Daryl Jamison (Denise), stepsons Wayne LeSueur (Susan) and Carl LeSueur ( Wendy), 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store