Ophelia (Opie) Amado
- - Ophelia (Opie) Amado was a loving mother and grandmother who would've turned 70 on Oct 12th. She became an angel on the morning of September 16th, 2019.
She was born to the late Manuel and Consuelo Amado. Ophelia grew up in Picacho and Maricopa, AZ and later moved to Phoenix AZ where she became an employee for the Roosevelt School District and was there for over 30 years. She loved what she did for a living, so she was very dedicated to her job. During that time she taught ESL classes among other duties. Ophelia was full of life, love and spirit. She loved to travel, loved to craft, loved spending time with her son, sisters and granddaughters. Ophelia was a beautiful loving person with a heart of gold and was loved by all.
Ophelia is survived by her only son Eric Escarsega, his wife Rene Escarsega, Luz Idalia Cruz, 4 sisters; Olivia Amado, Cecilia Carlos, Sylvia Amado, and Elydia Amado, her 2 granddaughters; Flower and Remi Escarsega, by a number of loving nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Ophelia will be missed by many.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 7, 2019