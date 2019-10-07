Resources
More Obituaries for Ophelia Amado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ophelia (Opie) Amado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ophelia (Opie) Amado Obituary
Ophelia (Opie) Amado

- - Ophelia (Opie) Amado was a loving mother and grandmother who would've turned 70 on Oct 12th. She became an angel on the morning of September 16th, 2019.

She was born to the late Manuel and Consuelo Amado. Ophelia grew up in Picacho and Maricopa, AZ and later moved to Phoenix AZ where she became an employee for the Roosevelt School District and was there for over 30 years. She loved what she did for a living, so she was very dedicated to her job. During that time she taught ESL classes among other duties. Ophelia was full of life, love and spirit. She loved to travel, loved to craft, loved spending time with her son, sisters and granddaughters. Ophelia was a beautiful loving person with a heart of gold and was loved by all.

Ophelia is survived by her only son Eric Escarsega, his wife Rene Escarsega, Luz Idalia Cruz, 4 sisters; Olivia Amado, Cecilia Carlos, Sylvia Amado, and Elydia Amado, her 2 granddaughters; Flower and Remi Escarsega, by a number of loving nieces and nephews and many close friends.

Ophelia will be missed by many.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ophelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.