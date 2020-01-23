|
|
Orin "O.K." Fulton
Litchfield Park - Orin K. (O.K.) Fulton, 87, passed away peacefully in Litchfield Park, Arizona, January 17, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1932 to John and Leone (Kartchner) Fulton in Snowflake, Arizona. O.K. is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Beth, Jan, Deborah, and Bridget; sons, Mel and Mark; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for O.K. Fulton will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at The Church at Litchfield Park, 300 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ with a reception to follow at the O.K. Fulton Gymnasium located at 530 E. Riley Drive, Avondale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in O.K. Fulton's name to the Agua Fria Foundation, 14175 W. Indian School Road, Suite B-4, #518, Goodyear, Arizona 85395.
To read a complete obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/orin-k-o-k-fulton/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020