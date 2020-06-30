Orrin B. StineOrrin B. Stine, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on November 17, 1925, to Max and Lillian Stine in Chicago, Illinois. He began his career in Chicago, in the family business, Stineway Drug Stores. After serving in World War II in the 63rd Infantry Division, he revived a defunct chemical company and sold it to Borden. There he famously branded Elmer's Glue for school use. Later he returned to Chicago as CEO of Wesley Jessen, where he oversaw the invention and marketing of colored contact lenses that changed the color of one's eyes. He also served on the board for Schering-Plough. He retired and moved to Scottsdale 29 years ago.Brother of the late Charlotte (the late Earl Price and the late Albert Pinkerson), and the late Natalie (the late Avrum) Schneider. He is the uncle of William (Mary) Pinkerson, wife of Beth Harding Stine, father of Maureen (Ronald) Sadoff and the late Bradley Stine. Proud grandfather of Bryan (Alicia) Sadoff and Michael (Julie) Sadoff and 5 great-grandchildren (Bradley, Adam, Justin, Jordan and Samantha). He is also survived by the Hochberg/Lowenstein families of Greater Chicago.Private interment at Zion Gardens Rosemont Park Cemetery in Chicago. Contributions can be made to the JUF of Metropolitan Chicago, the Belgian Sheepdog Rescue Trust c/o Cindy Herman, 911 3rd Street West, Billings, MT 59101 or the Yeshiva High School of AZ, 7935 North 12th Street, Phoenix AZ 85020.