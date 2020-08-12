Oscar Carlton Shealey



Mesa - Oscar Carlton Shealey passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Ocilla, Georgia to Oscar Jackson Shealey and Lizzie Ruth Collins Shealey. He was a US Air Force veteran and moved to Arizona from Florida in 2015. He was a member of Eternal Life Lutheran Church in Mesa.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Olen Fraser, Robert Shealey, and Carol Shealey; sisters Annette Tanner, and Betty Jo Mock. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Roberts Shealey, daughter Sheryl, son Jeff, daughter-in-law Kristin, sister Carolyn Sears, and several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements by Bunker's University Chapel.









