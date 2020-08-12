1/
Oscar Carlton Shealey
Oscar Carlton Shealey

Mesa - Oscar Carlton Shealey passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Ocilla, Georgia to Oscar Jackson Shealey and Lizzie Ruth Collins Shealey. He was a US Air Force veteran and moved to Arizona from Florida in 2015. He was a member of Eternal Life Lutheran Church in Mesa.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Olen Fraser, Robert Shealey, and Carol Shealey; sisters Annette Tanner, and Betty Jo Mock. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Roberts Shealey, daughter Sheryl, son Jeff, daughter-in-law Kristin, sister Carolyn Sears, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Bunker's University Chapel.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
