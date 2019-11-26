|
|
Oscar Clay Boling
Glendale - Oscar Clay Boling, 87, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1932 in Boling Chapel, Hancock County, Kentucky. Clay was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He humbly served as a Corporal in the United States Army (1952-54), a Professional Engineer in Civil Engineering, Vice President of Johannesen and Girand Engineering and retired his professional career at Dibble & Associates.
Clay exuded an unmatched compassion for others, and an endearing love that will never be forgotten. His family will always remember his Christ-like heart, positivity and enthusiasm for life.
Clay is survived by his wife of 65 years, Thelma Boling and his three children Michael Boling, Karen Fullmer and Timothy Boling. He is additionally survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren in Phoenix, Arizona.
A private service for family is forthcoming.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019