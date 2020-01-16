Services
Phoenix - Oscar Jacquez, 58, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, California on September 13, 1961 and moved to Phoenix in 1980 to attend college. Upon obtaining his degree as a mechanical designer he worked for several firms in the Phoenix area, lastly General Dynamics Corporation. Oscar never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to anyone who was willing to share their story; he brought love and laughter to countless family and friends and will be missed dearly. Oscar is survived by his children Melissa, Melinda and Michael Jacquez; grandchildren Juan, Jasmine and Javier Rivas; partner Arlene Rubio and goddaughter Janel Rubio. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
