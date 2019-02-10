|
|
Oscar L. Guest
Laveen - Oscar L. Guest, 84, of Laveen, AZ, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2019, with his daughter by his side. He was born November 25, 1934 in Gadsden, Alabama to June O. and Roy W. Guest. When Oscar was just a toddler, the family moved to Arizona and settled in South Phoenix. Oscar attended Roosevelt Elementary School and graduated from Phoenix Technical School. After high school, Oscar, with his best friend, Bill Burris, joined the Army, spending most of his time in the service in Germany driving a wrecker. Upon his return to South Phoenix, he began working at Pratt-Gilbert Hardware, where he met Patricia A. Nelson, whom he would marry in 1959, after a short courtship. Oscar volunteered with the South Phoenix Fire Department and was soon hired by the Phoenix Fire Department. He eventually attained the rank of Captain, after earning his bachelor's degree in Public Administration from St. Mary's College. When hearing loss made firefighting impossible, Oscar continued his career, working in Fire Prevention and later for the Fire Marshall's Office. Throughout his life, Oscar was at times an air conditioning technician, a beekeeper, a pilot, an expert marksman, a builder, a plumber, an electrician, a car repairman, a sculptor, a photographer, a teacher, an inventor, an adventurer, a rescuer, and always a learner. One of his greatest passions was etymology. He told his doctors and nurses he was sad to die because he wouldn't be able to study words anymore. When he wasn't outside working, Oscar loved to watch history and travel shows, as well as comedies such as Seinfeld, the Simpsons, Frasier, the Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Southpark. He had a quick and sophisticated wit and won (almost) every argument. Oscar loved the outdoors, plants, animals, and, especially, dogs. He found great satisfaction in sharing his knowledge and skills, helping family and friends, and being independent. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Barbara Stevens, Sue Childers, James, and Carl "Doug," and his beloved wife, Patty. He is survived by his sons, David and Jeffrey, daughter Andrea (Steve) Sigala, grandchildren Jaden Guest and Alison and Shane Sigala, sister June Pomeroy, numerous nieces and nephews, and his constant canine companions, Pancho, Bandit, and Coney. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley would be appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019