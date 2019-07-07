Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery
Cave Creek Road
View Map
Oscar "Ozzie" Murrietta


1933 - 2019
Oscar "Ozzie" Murrietta Obituary
Oscar "Ozzie" Murrietta

Phoenix - Oscar "Ozzie" Murrietta, 86, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on June 29, 2019. Ozzie was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 4, 1933 to Frank and Helen Murrietta. He was one of four siblings. Ozzie graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1951. He began serving our country in the Air Force thereafter. He served during the Korean War and was a jet engine mechanic at Luke Air Force Base before retirement in 1988. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Rita, and they shared 66 years together. They were blessed with five children. The kids will remember their father as a hardworking, loving and caring man who enjoyed fishing, playing poker and spending time with his family. Ozzie and Rita enjoyed spending time traveling and spending summers at their cabin in Munds Park, AZ. They were devoted to each other and to their children. Ozzie is survived by sons, Vince (Theresa), Mark (Jackie), John (Lorraine), daughters, Terrie (Tom) and Peggy, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and his sister, Alice. Ozzie was preceded in death by his love, Rita, his parents, his grandson, Joey, his brother, Frank, and his sister, Isabel. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 11 from 6-7 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Phoenix, AZ. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Reception to follow the funeral service. Internment with military honors will be at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at 9:00 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery on Cave Creek Road.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019
