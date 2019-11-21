Services
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Universal Memorial Center
7007 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar O. Lopez


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar O. Lopez Obituary
Oscar O. Lopez

Oscar O. Lopez, 61 passed away November 13, 2019. He was born December 24, 1957 the son of Raymundo and Eva (Orabuena) Lopez.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Leonard and Walter Lopez.

Surviving in addition to his wife Linda Lopez and brothers Ray, Ruben and Lyle Lopez are his sister-in-laws Sandra, Espie, Carmen and Bev, along with several nieces and nephews who dearly loved him and he them.

Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Universal Memorial Center, 7007 S. Central Ave., Phoenix. Visiting hours for family are 4 pm to 6 pm and friends 6pm to 8 pm. Service entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Mountain Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -