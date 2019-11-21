|
Oscar O. Lopez
Oscar O. Lopez, 61 passed away November 13, 2019. He was born December 24, 1957 the son of Raymundo and Eva (Orabuena) Lopez.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Leonard and Walter Lopez.
Surviving in addition to his wife Linda Lopez and brothers Ray, Ruben and Lyle Lopez are his sister-in-laws Sandra, Espie, Carmen and Bev, along with several nieces and nephews who dearly loved him and he them.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Universal Memorial Center, 7007 S. Central Ave., Phoenix. Visiting hours for family are 4 pm to 6 pm and friends 6pm to 8 pm. Service entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019