Phoenix - Oskar H. Dorer, age 80 of Phoenix, AZ passed away October 6th, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Kelly) and Stefanie, his four beloved grandchildren and his life companion, Suzanne Levesque. Oskar lived out the end of his life the way he wanted to: traveling with his loved ones, relishing good food, having great conversations and always being open to new experiences. We carry on his legacy by not holding back, proudly wearing Sun Devil maroon and gold, choosing only the best cheeses, pepperoni pizzas, BBQ and wines while listening to the hum of Formula One race cars and cheering the football games he loved so much. No services per his request. Donations to his favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab UT, can be made in his name at: https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory He will be laid to rest at Wasatch Memorial Lawn in Salt Lake City UT next to his wife Karen Louise.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
