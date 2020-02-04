Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Armenian Apostle Church of Arizona
8849 E. Cholla Street
Scottsdale, AZ
Resources
Ovsanna Kalfayan

Ovsanna Kalfayan Obituary
Ovsanna Kalfayan

Scottsdale - Ovsanna Kalfayan, 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on January 31, 2020. Ovsanna was born May 13, 1932 in Aleppo, Syria. Ovsanna, affectionately known as "Nana", is survived by her daughter, Datev & her husband Van, her son, George & his wife, Marla, as well as her six grandchildren: Jason, Jessica, Jake, Andre', Kailyn and Braden, as well as her younger sister, Arsho & younger brother, Sarkis, and numerous nephews & nieces. She was also preceded in death by her dearing husband, Sarkis, in 2004, as they were married~49 years. Nana will be remembered mostly for her passion, care, charitable spirit, and overwhelming love for her family. A memorial service will be held at the Armenian Apostle Church of Arizona located at 8849 E. Cholla Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 on Friday, February 7th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation instead to the Armenian Apostle Church of Arizona, http://www.saintapkar.com. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
