Paige Marie Gerry
Paige Marie Gerry was called to Heaven on the morning of July 31, 2020, she passed in her home. Paige was preceded in death by her mother: Judy Adams. She is survived by her son: Leonardo Xavier Rodriguez, partner: Dallas Ensign, her father: Chester Carrol Gerry, brothers: Lee Edward Gerry and Travis John Lightfoot, sister: Danita Dawn Lightfoot.
Paige was the youngest of four siblings, she was the baby and the favorite of the entire family. It was easy to see that she was an outgoing, beautiful, smart, generous, and loving person, even as a baby. Those great qualities were amplified and shone through as she blossomed into an adult. She was always good for a joke, or a snappy comeback. She had a huge smile that could brighten the room and make people feel comfortable.
As a Mother, Paige loved and cared for Leo obsessively. She loved him with such ferocity and care that he could do no wrong in her eyes, your mother will be with you always Leo. As a young adult, she started to find her groove with a steady relationship with Dallas Ensign. Together they were building a life with a beautiful home for their young family. Paige loved where she worked. She was hardworking, gregarious, smart and I assume, a lot of fun. As a sibling she was awesome, she didn't take any guff, but she was so loving and kind when she needed to be. Paige loved all of her nieces and nephews very much. Her home is decorated with all of their pictures and she asked about them constantly. As a Daughter, she was always there for her parents; thoughtful, loving, and honest. My sister did what she wanted in life and I believe she has found peace in life, and in death. We love you! We miss you!
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. with a Scripture Service at 2:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com