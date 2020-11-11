1/1
Pam Jane Badendick
Pam Jane Badendick

Pamela (Pam) (Mom Mom) Jane Badendick, age 68, passed away on Thursday, November 5th 2020 at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona. Pam was born on November 5th 1952 in Roswell, New Mexico.

Pam loved music, football (Go Larry), dogs (all of which had the middle name Jane, boy or girl, didn't matter), Waterford Crystal, her collection of tin cans, and most importantly, the KENO machines at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. She leaves behind many "treasures" that we don't know what to do with. "Paul I need that" was her favorite saying.

She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was very proud of. Pam is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Paul, her daughters, Julie and Jennifer (Eddie) LaSalvia, her grandchildren Amber (Hamber), Raven (Ray Ray), Nick (Sis), and Brandon (Sweet Baby), her father, Wendell Menk, and her brother, Kevin Jay (Jenny) Menk.

In lieu of funeral services the family has elected to hold a private celebration of life. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to any slot/keno machine worldwide.

"If you're gonna be a turd, go lay in the yard!"




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
November 12, 2020
