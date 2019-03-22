|
|
Pam Rodriguez
Phoenix - Pam Rodriguez, 64, was born July 28, 1954 in Topeka, Kansas. She passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her father, Dale, sister-in-law, Diane Luthye and step-son Richard Rodriguez.
She is survived by her husband Victor; her mother Elma; Sisters, Vicki Lee (Greg) and Sandra Summers (Steve); brother Stephen Luthye (Melinda); step-children Barbara Segovia (Daniel), Diane Sandoval (Oscar), Sylvia Rodriguez (Gilbert), Victor Jr (Debbie) and Robert; 14 step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held in Topeka Kansas on March 16, 2019 with full military honors. A memorial service will be held on March 24, 2019 at American Legion Post 41. 715 S. 2nd Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85003, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 22, 2019