Pamela Ann Greig-Pike



Pamela Ann Greig-Pike "Pam Pike" was Born in Fairbanks Alaska on July 14th, 1958 and was a long time resident of Arizona. Pam was a proud Alumni of Arizona State University's 1983 class. Survived by her loving husband Mike Pike of more than 33 years, Daughter Branigan Royer and Son-in-law Troy Royer, Son John W. Pike, Mother Beanie Greig, Sister Sherri Simms and Brother-in-law Scott Simms, and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Pam had a generous Beautiful spirit, and a loving heart. Pam showed love to others and shared her talented culinary creations, and her warm gatherings with everyone from lifelong friends to new acquaintances. Most of all she ALWAYS put other's needs above her own. She was a devotional book lover and read libraries worth of books. Pam loved to vacation and find peace by water, whether it be the lake, poolside or ocean. She loved long days at her Cabin in Pinetop, AZ where she and her family tended to her garden. Shopping/garage sale adventures with her best friends, family, sister, and kids were always a must. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, friends and her fur babies Rufio and Simba. Having many of phrases, Pam would always be heard saying; "Welcome Everyone", "The more the Merrier", "Please and Thank You", "Say Grace", and "One Grande Breve Latte with a Blueberry Scone (slightly warm), Please".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store